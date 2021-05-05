Bill Gates s’exprime suite au décès de Steve Jobs, rival de longue date

Bill Gates, co-fondateur de Microsoft et rival de longue date de Steve Jobs, a publié une déclaration exprimant sa tristesse suite au décès de Steve Jobs.

Dans ce document, le patron de Microsoft décrit leur relation, qui date de 30 ans, comme une relation entre deux amis, deux collègues et deux concurrents, une concurrence de plus de la moitié de leurs vies.

Ci-dessous la note intégrale publiée par Bill Gates suite aux décès de Steve Jobs.

I’m truly saddened to learn of Steve Jobs’ death. Melinda and I extend our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and to everyone Steve has touched through his work.

Steve and I first met nearly 30 years ago, and have been colleagues, competitors and friends over the course of more than half our lives.

The world rarely sees someone who has had the profound impact Steve has had, the effects of which will be felt for many generations to come.

For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it’s been an insanely great honor. I will miss Steve immensely.